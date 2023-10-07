Madonna's tour rescheduled | Here's when she will perform in Atlanta

The superstar's Atlanta stop is now set for April 1, 2024.

It's official! Madonna announced new dates -- including one for Atlanta -- for her Celebration Tour that will extend into 2024. Some shows had to be postponed this year after she experienced a health scare earlier this summer.

The tour will kick off in London in October followed by other stops around Europe. The North American leg will begin in December. The superstar will make her way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 1, 2024. The original ATL date was set for next month, Sept. 5.

Those who have tickets from previously scheduled shows will have their tickets honored on the new dates, a news release said.

Back in June, her manager shared that the singer was recovering from being in the intensive care unit at a hospital for several days for a "serious bacterial infection." Her tour was originally set to kick off in Vancouver in July -- but many of the initial North American show dates had to be pushed back.

About a couple of weeks after Madonna's health scare was made public, she thanked supporters on social media for their "positive energy" and prayers.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she said, adding that she would reschedule the North American leg of the tour. According to a news release, a few dates had to be canceled because of scheduling conflicts; refunds will be distributed to those fans.

Some of Madonna's hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don't Preach.”

The schedule for the Celebration Tour can be found on her website, along with ticket information.