The group performed their hit "Bad and Boujee" with a backdrop of late rapper TakeOff.

LOS ANGELES — Sunday night was a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop during the 2023 BET Awards.

While the special night had several memorable moments, the biggest came when Migos performed last night, leaving a spot where rapper TakeOff would've stood.

Offset and Quavo reunited for the performance, making it the first time the two have performed together since TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, was shot and killed outside of a downtown Houston venue in November.

“BET, do it for Take,” the duo shouted near the beginning of their set, as their backdrop switched from the image of a space shuttle to one of Takeoff pointing in the air.

Throughout the show, whether it was Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie or Pop Smoke, performers and emcee Kid Capri paid homage to late hip-hop stars, often by quickly highlighting a taste of their best-known hits. In a show where few awards were given, Capri and BET kept the emphasis on the music.

Busta Rhymes took home the night's biggest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, handed to him by Swizz Beatz. The 12-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper, producer, and pioneering hip-hop figure is widely regarded as one of the great MCs, with seven Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name.

Diddy, Janet Jackson, Chuck D, Missy Elliot, Pharrell Williams, and Mariah Carey recorded a video tribute to Rhymes.

It was a mostly hiccup-free show — save for a hitch during Patti LaBelle's performance and the show running nearly four hours — particularly noteworthy for an event scheduled in the midst of the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.