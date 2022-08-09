My Chemical Romance announces metro Atlanta concert after Music Midtown cancellation

The concert will take place at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on Sunday, Sept. 18.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The "black parade" is still coming to metro Atlanta.

My Chemical Romance announced the band is planning another concert in Alpharetta after Music Midtown was canceled last week.

The alternative rock band will bring their tunes to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. – the same weekend the band was scheduled to headline Music Midtown.

The band is offering presale tickets for Music Midtown fans. The presale starts Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12 at noon for the general public.