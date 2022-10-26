New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

The Hollywood of the South is getting another production studio at the former Fort Gillem Army base.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company.

BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."

The film production studio said repurposing would "ensure preservation of the former Army base's architectural legacy and contribute to the project’s sustainability by reducing resource and energy consumption."

“Fort Gillem has long been a significant presence in our community, so we’re thrilled to see such a transformational development through this substantial investment in a technology-forward way," Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said.

BlueStar said its campus would offer over 600,000 square feet of production and office space, 18 stages and support for fiber lines, including cloud services and virtual production needs. Their entire campus would center around Fort Gillem.

This new studio is still under construction, and BlueStar said it would "continue in phases through 2024, with an expected total investment of $180 million."

“BlueStar Studios offers production teams and studios top-of-the-line stages equipped with the latest tools and tech in a beautiful, historic campus conveniently located 10 minutes away from the Atlanta airport," said Rich Goldberg, CEO and Founder of BlueStar Studios.