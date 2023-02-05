New Orleans actor Wendell Pierce "burst into tears" after he was nominated for Tony Award

“You can see I’m still crying,” Pierce told WWL-TV. “I was thinking about this. This is my life’s work coming to a zenith, coming to the high point.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards are out.

New Orleans's own Wendell Pierce is on the list.

He got the nod for his leading role in Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

Pierce called his nomination “joyous and humbling.”

“You can see I’m still crying,” Pierce told WWL-TV. “I was thinking about this. This is my life’s work coming to a zenith, coming to the high point.”

Pierce is the first African American in a long list of distinguished actors to play the burned-out salesman Willy Loman in the Arthur Miller classic on Broadway.

It’s something he talked about a year ago as he was preparing for the role.

“The play is about how the American Dream can be a failure for so many people. You put that through the lens of the African American experience, and you realize how even more destructive it can be.”

Pierce says a nomination like this is something he could only dream of as a young boy growing up in Pontchartrain Park.

“I’m looking back thinking of him, sitting on the edge of his bed about to go to school when I know I can do it, I know I can do it, just work hard and so here we are Wendell, good old Wendell.”

Pierce dedicated his nomination to today’s young people fighting through a crime crisis in the city.

He singled out Calcea Johnson and Ne'kiya Jackson from St. Mary’s Academy who found a way to prove the Pythagorean Theorem using trigonometry and 16-year-old Dennis Maliq Barnes who received more than $9 million in college scholarship offers.

“They’re from New Orleans. They’re young black kids like I was. Celebrate them. New Orleans, celebrate them.”

Pierce admits going into Death of Salesman, he worried his best days as an actor were behind him.

With his Tony nomination, he sees a bright future ahead in TV, film and the theater.

“To have an impact like that is profound not only on you as an artist, but also as a man. So, my best days are not behind me yet. They’re still ahead.”

You can watch the Tony Awards broadcast on WWL-TV, on June 11.