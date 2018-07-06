ATLANTA — Two former Atlanta Police homicide detectives are making their television debut on a new TV One show.

The series, called ATL Homicide, is based on real cases Vince Velazquez and David Quinn solved during their days on the force, and follows the detectives "as they search for the truth in an investigation."

“It’s all about the truth,” Quinn told TV One.

11Alive's Vinnie Politan met up with Vince and David to talk about the new show and their days of solving homicides in Atlanta. Watch the story above.

The show premiers at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 9 on TV One. The duo will also be part of the upcoming "Wine & Crime" event hosted by the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute June 22.

