No ticket upgrades for Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium said people shouldn't bank on snagging tickets at the box office either.

ATLANTA — People hoping to upgrade their tickets to see Beyoncé are out of luck.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is warning fans that there will be no upgrade options for any of the star's three concerts in Atlanta. This is due to the high demand for Queen Bey's highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing Friday, Saturday and Monday nights for a glamorous three-night extravaganza in Atlanta.

The Benz is also putting up the partition at the box office. It's not to break souls, just to streamline tickets sales online via Ticketmaster.

"Fans should not show up at the stadium box office looking to buy tickets," stadium officials said.

The buzz around Queen Bey is bringing the Bey Hive together as people plan pre-show parties, brunches and transportation events. For those still hoping to get tickets, there are still options floating around on secondary markets. Here's what the prices look like, with some of the most affordable tickets hovering at less than $200.

Bey fans, beware - among the scalpers are scammers. Here's how to avoid ticket scams for this specific tour.

Those who make it inside The Benz should note that Beyoncé has asked to not use the stadium's iconic halo board, the giant 360° video display that surrounds the roof. The stadium's roof will also be closed for all three shows.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m. each night, the stadium said. However, for VIP entry, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fans will be sent an email prior to each performance.