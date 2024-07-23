Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Atlanta | GUTS tour dates

Livvies can sign up for ticket access until Sept. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Livvies couldn't be happier, Olivia Rodrigo is taking her GUTS on a world tour.

It's more than a teenage dream - it's a superfan's reality. Just days after releasing her sophomore album GUTS, the singer-songwriter announced her planned performances on Wednesday. It's only logical that she rides the momentum and takes her ballad of a homeschooled girl on the road.

At 20 years old, the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist is celebrating the next stage of her stardom with a 57-date run. Following her 2022 debut tour SOUR, named after her breakout album, GUTs will be her first arena tour.

She will have stops in North America and Europe. U.S. stops include Miami and New York and she's expected to perform in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour. Rodrigo's team has outlined which openers will be at which shows on Instagram. The full list can be found at the bottom of this guide as well.

With excitement building over the tour, getting tickets could be brutal. Her fanbase, known as Livvies, are already plotting on how to snag seats. To avoid taking 1 step forward, 3 steps back, here's what you need to know about scoring tickets.

How to register for Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour tickets

GUTS arena tour kicks off next year in California in February, just days after what will be the actress-turned-popstar's 21st birthday.

On her website, people can register for access to tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17. You won't have to be a vampire and stay up all night to register, the tour has taken into account time zones. The deadline times are outlined below:

7 p.m. PST

10 p.m. EST

10 p.m. BST

When people sign up, they can only pick one tour stop with one Ticketmaster account - so choose wisely.

These next steps are for U.S. stops.

Ticketmaster is asking fans to keep in mind these dates:

Sept. 19: Invitations for American Express early access will be sent by that evening

Sept. 20: American Express early access for dates takes place; Invitations for regular registration for tickets will be sent

Sept. 21: Regular tickets will be on sale; you need an invitation to purchase

Registration does not guarantee every fan will get access to the sale. Ticketmaster is already saying it's expecting there to be more demand than there are tickets available. Seeing how plenty of Livvies are Swifties, fans are hoping that the ticketing service has learned from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour debacle.

How much will Olivia Rodrigo tickets be?

LiveNation, who is producing the arena tour, said standard ticket prices will fall just under $200 without taxes and fees.

The ticket price ranges is $49.50 to $199.50, again, not including taxes and fees. There will also be VIP packages.

Proceeds for all ticket sales will go to the artist's Fund 4 Good.

Silver Star Tickets

If you don't get tickets, don't let it be the grudge of the year.

To avoid promoting jealousy, jealousy, Rodrigo is introducing Silver Star Tickets, making a limited number of $20 tickets available. This price excludes taxes and fees.

"Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows," according to LiveNation.

Silver Star Tickets have to be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. Seats will be next to each other and be revealed the day of the show when picked up at the venue's box office.

Not a bad idea, right?

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited-view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the floor.

Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 tour stop in Atlanta

State Farm Arena

Tuesday | July 23, 2024

Doors open 7:30 p.m.

Special guest: PinkPantheress

Full list of tour dates for Olivia Rodrigo

Special guest support key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

GUTS tour dates