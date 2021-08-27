Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of album 'ATLiens'

André "3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton took to Twitter to celebrate the album's anniversary.

ATLANTA — Two of Atlanta's most notable hip-hop artists are celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of their most celebrated records.

André "3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, who together make up the group OutKast took to Twitter to celebrate the album's anniversary and promote an extended version that will now be available.

25 years ago, we released our second album titled #ATLiens. Thank you to every one of y’all that has supported the album and us over the past 25 years.



The extended version is out now: https://t.co/nrmGXMT6yn #ATLiens25 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/Ry6dvsIZw3

The Atlanta Hawks even joined in on the celebration with a creative shoutout of their own.

Released on August 27, 1996, the group's second album debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and ultimately spent 33 weeks on that chart.

The album produced singles such as "Elevators (Me & You)," "ATLiens," and "Jazzy Belle," and marked an important turning point for the group, deciding to produce much of their own music as well.

“What better way to paint a picture than being able to create the soundscape for your words? We were maturing and coming of age then,” Patton told Spin in an interview back in 2016, explaining the decision.

In the same interview, he also revealed that one of the album's most iconic tracks ("Elevators (Me & You)") was originally dismissed by the label.

“They didn’t even like ‘Elevators.,’" Patton explained. "They were like, ‘Y’all crazy!’ We took it to the radio station against everybody’s wishes and it blew up."