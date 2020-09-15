x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Entertainment

Ageless Rudd is 'lit' in new video begging millennials to 'mask up'

"Yo, what up, dogs," opens Rudd in the video posted on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's social media feeds Monday
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
Actor Paul Rudd arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the 2020 award season and Golden Globe Ambassador reveal at Catch LA on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS — The coming of age teen film "Clueless" came out in 1995, and for many, it was the first time they ever saw the then 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd. Well, today in 2020, Rudd is still 26 and taking advantage of his non-aging abilities to try and give everyone a clue.

Apparently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was looking for a creative way to get his message through to his state's younger population, and because Rudd is famous for never growing old, the now 51-year-old was a perfect choice.

That's because Rudd is a "certified young person" and is "lit" according to my 16-year-old. The message is this, millennials need to wear masks because of COVID-19.

"Yo, what up, dogs," opens Rudd in the video posted on Gov. Cuomo's and First We Feast's social media pages Monday.

Rudd is all in, wearing a hoodie, headphones, carrying a skateboard and sometimes plays electric guitar as he implores millennials to mask up.

You'll also pick up some valuable new lingo: "So, fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So, slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."

Related Articles