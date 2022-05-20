Clayton County's new Spivey Splash Water Park opens

The new park will include a lazy river, kids pool, four water slides, cabanas, splash pad and event rental space.

CLAYTON, Ga. — Clayton County residents and visitors will soon be able to enjoy the new Spivey Splash Water Park.

The new park will include a lazy river, kids pool, four water slides, cabanas, splash pad and event rental space. Spivey Splash is located at Clayton County International Park, formally known as The Beach.

The new destination will also offer a brand-new Nassau building that includes showers, concessions and party rooms for special events according to a Clayton County press release.

Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis and the parks department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Spivey Splash Park Water Park's formal opening Thursday.

"The Spivey Splash Water Park can easily be a premier destination spot for people around the world to enjoy,” said District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis. “The extra time spent building and renovating this park was necessary to ensure the community is getting their one-cent sales tax worth. We want to reiterate that this park along with all other parks and facilities, is for all Clayton County citizens and visitors to our county."

The water park will open to the public on May 28 and will cost $5 per vehicle.