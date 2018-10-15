A 26-year-old man shot three times on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early Sunday has been identified as Dallas rapper Deandre Conway, also known as Yella Beezy, police said.

Conway, who survived the shooting, remained hospitalized Monday.

He was wounded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a shooter in another vehicle opened fire on the tollway near Parker Road. Police said the shooter fired over a dozen shots at Conway's vehicle, striking Conway three times.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Conway was conscious and breathing when police arrived, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating the shooting on Monday.

Conway, who opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when they performed at AT&T Stadium in September, was featured by Rolling Stone last week. His single, "That's on me," broke out over the last year, reaching the top spot on rap/R&B radio charts last month, according to the magazine.

PHOTOS | 2018 BET Awards

Photos: 2018 BET Awards
01 / 16
02 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Azia arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
03 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Gucci Mane and Lil Pump perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
04 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Lil Wayne accepts an award onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
05 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Flipp Dinero onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
06 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Ball Greezy performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
07 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: DJ Khaled speaks onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
08 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: T.I. onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
09 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rapper Anderson Paak onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
10 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Lil Duval poses onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
11 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Wale and Stefflon Don speak onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
12 / 16
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rappers Solo Lucci and DNA attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Pre-Reception at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)
13 / 16
11-year-old rapper That Girl Lay Lay arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 16
US standup comedian DeRay Davis (C) and his girlfriends arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)
15 / 16
US rapper Young MA arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)
16 / 16
US hip hop artist Asian Doll arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)
© 2018 WFAA