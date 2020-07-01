ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Award-winning country music group The Rascal Flatts are hitting the road one last time, and one of those final tour steps in the metro Atlanta area!

The band will stop in Alpharetta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater on Oct. 15.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings," the group shared on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The tour kicks off on June 11 in Indianapolis.

Some of the group's biggest hits include "Life is a Highway," "What Hurts the Most" and "Bless the Broken Road".

Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at RascalFlatts.com/farewelltour.

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!

MTV's 'Wild 'n Out' Live will stop at State Farm Arena

Georgia film tax break under fire

Casting Call: 'Council of Dads' show filming in Savannah

TV shows and movies currently filming in Georgia

Tyler Perry: I write my own stuff