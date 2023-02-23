Q&A: Sarah Natochenny, voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum

For nearly 17 years, Sarah Natochenny voiced Ash in the English dubbed version of the series.

As she's making Comic Con appearances, she squeezed in some time for a Q&A session to share what loves about her experience and what's next in her career.

Pokémon protagonist Ash Ketchum is ending his journey in the beloved Japanese animated series after finally becoming a world champion trainer -- and that means the end of an era for the voice that helped make him a beloved character in the U.S.

Pokémon Journey :

Q: This is the end of an era. After 17 years, how does it feel?

A: It feels amazing.

I feel so lucky and blessed to be part of such an incredible legacy, you know, and to have had a job and steady acting job my entire adult life.

So I was a fan of Pokémon when it first started. I was like 11 years old and then I turned 18 and I happened to book the main character on the show. So Pokémon has been with me my entire life in some capacity. So it's going to be really -- I can't transition fully out of this. I'm always going to have Pokémon in my life, but to not have it be a part of my week-to-week existence is going to be really strange.

Q: How did you first land the role and how did that feel?

A: I got representation and they got me the audition randomly. I wasn't trying to be a voice actor. I just wanted to be, I wanted to do on camera mostly, and I just happened to book it.

It was like it was hard work. Preparation meets luck and that a career can make.

Q: How did you learn to dub?

A: During my audition, actually.

Q: How does it feel to kind of have that legacy and know that some fans who were young and watched you these past 17 years are now showing it to their own kids? You're multi-generational.

A: Yeah, that's my favorite part, actually. So when I go to these Comic Cons, I meet parents with their little kids and they, like, look at me kind of sheepishly, though, like, 'Yeah, I'm the fan. I'm the fan. But now my kids the fan, too.'

Q: Who was your favorite Pokémon to play? Who was your least favorite?

A: Now my favorite Pokémon to play is Buneary.

Buneary is actually really versatile. I feel like it's voice kind of -- I let it go kind of all over the place, but definitely with a very specific personality. So that's kind of how I am too, in my real life.

(As far as least favorite) I would say Wingull because I do it on an inhale. That was the biggest mistake I ever made as a voice actor, was doing a character on an animal that I would have to sustain over multiple episodes. But Wingull doesn't show up that much, so I'm not that regretful.

Q: What's your favorite episode/movie?

A: Oh my goodness. Of all my children I love, "I choose you!" I think it was my favorite movie. I loved making "Secrets of the Jungle" the animation was so cool.

And "Mew Two Strikes Back," that was really fun to do because it's like a remake of the first movie. I came at that as a fan first and the performance just followed. So that was really special.

The episode -- there were so many scenes, so it's a really hard question to answer. But I love any time I get to play Ash as not himself, so is like an evil twin as his British twin, as a rapper. Ash wrapped this season, he did. And I got to do that. Those are my favorite moments of my time as Ash.

Q: Have you played any of the video games?

A: I was really obsessed with Pokémon Go. Like, really obsessed. I stopped at level 35. So for anyone who's disappointed by that, I'm very sorry.

Q: If you had to pick your favorite starter Pokémon, which would it be?

I'm going to make Pikachu count, Pikachu counts for me, Pikchu is my favorite Pokémon. Otherwise, I love Charmander because Charmander sets things on fire.

Q: Throughout your experience, did you feel like you grew a lot as an actress?

A: Oh, it was unexpected, actually.

Playing a kid who doesn't age for 17 years makes you really look into the nooks and crannies of his character quite a bit. So every arc brought us a bit of a new side of Ash. So I never really felt like I was playing the same character the whole time.

Q: Did you know Ash was going to become a world champion trainer?

A: No, I had no idea. I didn't think it was going to end!

I mean, I think deep down I knew something was up because this whole season is him traveling and meeting up with his friends. And so, like, I knew something was up.

My friends were like, 'What? Did you think this was going to go on forever?'

I'm like, Yeah!

So I was shocked. I was definitely shocked. And then, of course, in hindsight, I was like, this was happening, but it was still shocking. I'm very happy for him and I'm very happy for this multi-generation situation that we have now.

We have 25 years of a show with a protagonist who is so tenacious, who's not very good in the beginning, and he gets really good by the end and he finally wins. It's 25 years of shows and movies that we have. So what a gift to the world Pokémon has given us. Can we all just revel in that for a second? So it's bigger than me? My opinion doesn't matter on this. Like this is so much bigger than me. It's here for all of us. And for that I'm grateful.

Q: In what capacity are you part of Pokémon now?

A: I don't know yet. That's a really good question. I will always have this. I will always have been the voice of Ash Ketchum. I don't know for certain that Ash won't be back. I don't know for sure whether he is. I don't know anything. I don't know anything. But if he does come back, obviously I'm very happy to do that. And if that's not in the cards, that's okay, too. If I'm in the show going forward, I have no idea. I have no idea. But I do hope to be as involved as possible and, of course, be there for the fans and continue to fulfill my position as whatever inspiring source of inspiration I can be for young people. That's that's a really fun position to be in, so I'm going to keep doing that.