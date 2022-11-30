x
Shaky Knees announces 2023 lineup

Since 2013, Shaky Knees has been bringing indie and rock music to Atlanta in festival form.
Credit: AP
An enthusiastic crowd enjoys a performance by the rock band CHON at the 7th annual Shaky Knees Music Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Atlanta. The event has become a premier tour stop for bands in the southeastern United States. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Central Park will be celebrating a decade of indie and alternative rock music in the Peach State.

Shaky Knees is celebrating its 10th year, announcing a star-studded lineup. The festival is known to bring more than 60 bands and artists with a lineup ranging from renowned acts to up-and-coming musicians.

The Killers will be headlining Friday's festival, with Muse and The Lumineers to close out the event on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Shaky Knees will be bringing live music to Central Park from May 5 through May 7. 

Other notable acts include Manchester Orchestra, Tenacious D, Hozier and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Pre-sale tickets will be up for grabs Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. People will have to sign up for the presale code on the festival's website.

Check out the full lineup below:

