Six Flags Over Georgia updates bag policy for Fright Fest

ATLANTA — For the remainder of Six Flags Over Georgia's Fright Fest, the amusement park announced Friday it has updated its bag policy to enhance safety measures.

Six Flags is limiting the size of bags, backpacks and purses to no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6." The bags will also have to undergo an X-ray screening.

Exceptions will be made for bags carried for medical reasons and diaper bags that accompany infants and children, the amusement park added.

"Because Six Flags is a family park, we expect guests to behave appropriately. Violating our park policies may be cause for ejection from the park without refund," Six Flags said on its website.