Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday.

Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September.

Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May 28.

Six Flags Over Georgia said this season it is also partnering with Goodr, a sustainable waste management company, to help eliminate food waste and hunger in the metro Atlanta area.

“With more than two dozen food and beverage locations in the park, plus an expanded summer season, Goodr offers the logistical solution to deliver our food surplus to the communities that need it the most,” Park President Dale Kaetzel said. “This partnership is a win-win in our effort increase sustainability.”