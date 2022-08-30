'Stranger Things' exhibit coming to Atlanta's Pullman Yards this fall

Fans will be able to immerse themselves into a world full of 1980s nostalgia, sci-fi mystery and Demogorgons.

ATLANTA — As fans anxiously await season five of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," the Upside Down is coming to Atlanta's Pullman Yards this fall.

"Stranger Things: The Experience" will make its Atlanta debut on Saturday, Oct. 22. A waitlist for fans to reserve their spots is now open. Fans will be able to officially purchase tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves into a world full of 1980s nostalgia, sci-fi mystery and Demogorgons.

The adventure by begins taking fans through the "darker side" of Hawkins, including a visit to iconic spots like Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. The exhibit features a new storyline, developed exclusively with the Duffer Brothers, to help save the town of Hawkins, a release stated.

After escaping Vecna's curse, fans will be able to explore Mix-Tape, where they can catch up with some of their favorite Stranger Things characters. Fans will also be able to grab a USS Butterscotch Sundae at Scoops Ahoy, and attempt to beat Mad Max's high score at the Palace Arcade, according to a release.

For 21-year-old fans and older, a Stranger Things-themed bar will offer specialty cocktails. There will also be merchandise for purchase.

Georgia is no stranger to the show. Gwinnett Place Mall transformed into the Starcourt Mall for season three. Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge was also a filming site for Hawkins High School.