SZA to perform at Atlanta's State Farm Arena

The singer and song-writer will perform hits from her sophomore album SOS.

ATLANTA — SZA is embarking on a 17-city arena tour, and Atlanta made the cut.

Solana Imani Rowe, known as SZA, is taking her hits on the road after releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. The Grammy award-winning artist will kick off her North American tour on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will wind through New York, Chicago and Toronto before making it to Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Known for her hits like "The Weekend" and "Good Days," SZA will debut her latest album live to fans in Atlanta on March 7. She will be accompanied by Grammy-nominated artist Omar Apollo who is known for his hit "Evergreen." Apollo sings in English and Spanish and will open for SZA during the tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday. For more details, visit Ticketmaster.com or szasos.com.

Below is the list of tour dates and locations:

Feb. 21: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22: Chicago, IL – United Center

Feb 24: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Feb 25: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 27: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 2: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 4: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

March 7: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 9: Austin, TX – Moody Center

March 10: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 13: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

March 14: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 16: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 18: Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 19: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena