Atlanta's Tara Theatre announces reopening date

The historic venue will be one of the few in Atlanta to show independent, foreign, and classic films.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's historic Tara Theatre is reopening its doors after a brief closure last fall.

The Tara's previous owner (theater chain Regal) decided to close the Buckhead location, which served as one of the only arthouse cinemas in Atlanta, alongside The Plaza and Midtown Arts Cinema.

Back in February, at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Atlanta Film Society Executive Director Chirs Escobar announced that he would be taking over the operation

He also owns another historic Atlanta movie theater, The Plaza.

“For almost 55 years Atlanta’s Tara Theatre created cherished memories and entertainment for countless moviegoers,” said Escobar in a statement. “It is an honor and privilege for our team to create a sustainable future for this valuable landmark that will enable new generations of Atlantans to celebrate films of the past, present and future.”

When will it reopen?

The official date of the Tara's reopening will be Thursday, May 25.

New additions

Similar to The Plaza, the Tara will also be one of the few theaters in the area to project certain titles on 35 and 70mm film, a rarity in today's digital age.

In his original announcement, Escobar also humorously promised to return Atlanta born Coca-Cola products to the concession stands, a slight jab at formal owners Regal who are partnered with Pepsi.

What will be playing

For its grand reopening, the Tara will be playing four features with historical significance to the theater's history, along with three newly released independent features.

“We selected these historic films for our grand re-opening night to celebrate multiple decades of cinema fans who enjoyed Tara Theatre since its opening in the summer of 1968,” Escobar added.

