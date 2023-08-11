Atlanta artist commissioned for collaboration with The Rolling Stones, Oxford Pennant

"All in the name of rock and roll," artist Taylor Rushing said.

ATLANTA — Getting satisfaction in the 404, what most people may not know is that The Rolling Stones has a deep history in Atlanta.

In 1978, they became the hottest ticket of the year playing a surprise concert at "The Fabulous" Fox Theatre under the pseudonym The Cockroaches. Less than a decade later, Mick Jagger would be on Atlanta streets filming the futuristic sci-fi flick, "Freejack."And of course, the Stones had a number of concerts since the band first formed in 1962.

So with all that history, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that the British rockers' latest collaboration features an adopted Atlantan.

He's the mind and artist behind the "Not Bad" illustration.

"I always say that like we didn't grow up with divinity in the house. We grew up with Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger," Rushing said.

Wild horses dragged him to Atlanta by way of Washington, Wisconsin, and Texas. A random Instagram post brought Oxford Pennants knockin'.

"The folks I think have been following me on Instagram for a while and one day sort of on a whim, I just posted like my dream gigs to work with Stones," Rushing said.

He said that someone reached out to him and told him about a project that seemed up his alley.

Now Rushing's own brand of rock 'n roll weirdness now immortalized on walls worldwide.

"Primarily, the dream was to be able to work with the lips that John Pass originally designed. And, you know, I was certain that those were the untouchable thing. And it was hilarious because that ended up being the thing that really stuck on the project," Rushing said about the piece.

Now he hopes these men of wealth and taste enjoy the way he's bringing their legacy to fans.

Rushing said if The Rolling Stones saw the art, he has a feeling he would make Keith and Mick proud.