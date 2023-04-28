Taylor Swift fans form huge crowd outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch concert on big screen

Hopefully, there won't be any bad blood when those inside The Benz exit to see how many people got to experience the concert for free.

ATLANTA — They may not have purchased the uber-expensive tickets to Taylor Swift's Atlanta appearance inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but these Swifties found their own way to take in the music.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is down by The Benz where he snapped a few pictures of a rather large crowd gathering just outside the gates.

Fans were gathering where the gigantic Falcon statue stands, watching Taylor Swift on the halo big screen through the translucent window panels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Who knows, maybe a few of these Swifties are going to her concert on Saturday or Sunday night but just wanted to a get a sneak-peek at what the concert will be like.

For others, it was their way of getting their free chance to still experience a Taylor Swift concert from outside the venue itself.

Hopefully, there won't be any bad blood when those inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium exit to see how many people found their way to experience a Taylor Swift concert for free.

Take a look at some of the photos showing many fans outside The Benz to jam out.