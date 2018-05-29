Bring on the top talent!

'America's Got Talent' returns tonight with a variety of acts, ready to wow you all summer long.

Judges Heidi Klum, Mel B., Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell all return, along with host Tyra Banks.

Preview one of the leaked auditions below, a 14-year-old rapper from Savannah, Georgia.

And look back at one of our favorites from last season, singer/songwriter Evie Clair.

'AGT' premieres tonight at 8:00 on 11Alive, followed by J. Lo's 'World of Dance' competition. Tweet @atlandco when you watch LIVE!

Leaked Audition from Tonight's AGT Premiere

Evie Clair: Teen Performs Moving Song For Father Battling Cancer

Evie Clair and James Arthur Sing A Stunning Duet

A Million Dreams - Evie Clair and Josh Mortensen Cover

© 2018 WXIA