1. Buckhead Fine Arts Festival

Saturday and Sunday off Buckhead Avenue

FREE two day festival with more than 100 artists, live acoustic music, and food trucks!

For more info, visit buckheadartsfestival.com

2. Atlanta Open Water Swim

Saturday at Lake Lanier

Welcome to Swim Across America - Atlanta Open Water Swim! Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in their annual event at beautiful Lake Lanier.

For more info, visit swimacrossamerica.org

3. Sandy Springs Pet Parade

Saturday in Sandy Springs with Crash Clark as Grand Marshall!

A tradition since 1987, the Pet Parade provides limitless entertainment as animals of all shapes and sizes parade through the Sandy Springs Festival, sporting creative and crazy costumes.

For more info, visit heritagesandysprings.org

4. Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

Saturday night on the Eastside Trail of the Beltline.

One of Atlanta's great new traditions! Created by and featuring Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, the Lantern Parade is a celebration of the annual Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition, the largest temporary art exhibition in the south!

For more info, visit art.beltline.org

5. Pumpkin Festival @ Stone Mountain Park

Thru October 28th

Get ready for a new, family-friendly experience as evening sets in at Stone Mountain Park. This all-new nighttime event features massive glowing pumpkin displays, fairy tale meet & greets, a glow-along party parade, costume contests, flashlight tours of Dinosaur Explore, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, and lots of other twilight fun!

For more info, visit stonemountainpark.com

