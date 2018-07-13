Let's kick off your weekend right!

Crash Clark shares a few of the top local events with Christine on A&C.

Watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming. Tag us on Twitter and Instagram in your weekend adventures to be featured.

ATLANTA COMICON

Friday through Sunday @ the Georgia World Congress Center

Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals, and comicom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. As admission is kept reasonable for adults and FREE for children, the Atlanta Comic Con is a family-friendly convention.

For more info, visit atlantacomicconvention.com

ATLANTA FIELD DAY

Saturday at Old Fourth Ward Park

Will your team have what it takes to take home the King of the Field title?

Atlanta Field Day is a throw back to grade school, built with adults in mind…classic events like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses, etc. - plus some crazy new games and some surprises throughout the day. Teams will earn points in each event to add up to your total for the day.

For more info, visit atlfieldday.com

Get your weekend events checklist with Christine Pullara and Crash Clark and watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming.

CHICAGO & REO SPEEDWAGON

Saturday at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Starts at 7:30PM

Two of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands REO Speedwagon and Chicago – who have sold 140 million records combined

For more info, visit vzwamp.com

ATTACK OF THE KILLER TOMATO FESTIVAL

Westside Provisions District

Sunday at 1PM

Chef-restaurateur Ford Fry’s tenth annual Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival brings together the south’s top chefs, most-skilled mixologists and local farmers to create tomato-based delights in support of Georgia Organics…a non profit connecting organic foods from Georgia farms to Georgia families.

For more info, visit killertomatofest.com

© 2018 WXIA