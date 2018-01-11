Let's get that weekend started!

Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park

Now through Sunday -- Starts at 9AM on all days!

Bring your family to experience the energy and color of the largest Native American gathering in Georgia. The event showcases Native American culture through dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more

For more info, visit www.stonemountainpark.com

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Saturday at 11AM

Join us for the annual Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival benefiting Cabbagetown parks, green spaces, and community center! Festival includes an artist market, live music, and chili cook-off featuring more than 70 teams!

For more info, visit www.chompandstomp.com

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Saturday and Sunday at Chastain Park -- Starts at 10AM

The ninth annual festival of fine art and crafts will feature a children’s area, gourmet food trucks, and local acoustic musicians to enliven the atmosphere. This event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists. Best of all, it’s entirely FREE to attend!

For more info, visit www.chastainparkartsfestival.com

Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show at the Carter Center

Friday through Sunday

The Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show showcases the works of our country's most celebrated, award-winning jewelry artists. Over 30 artists from 16 states converge in Atlanta for this three-day show. For many of the artists, this is the only time their work is shown here. With over 5,000 handcrafted pieces on display, you'll find stylistic diversity, yet consistent high regard for craftsmanship and creativity. Meet the artists and gain insight into their working. Leave with a smile - and maybe a new treasure in your pocket!

- Friday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

- Saturday 10 am to 7 pm

For more info, visit www.atlantacontemporaryjewelryshow.com

