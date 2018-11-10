There's so much to do, see, and celebrate in Atlanta this weekend!

Crash Clark shares a few of the top local events with Christine on A&C.

Watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming. Tag us on Twitter and Instagram in your weekend adventures to be featured.

1. 48th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival

Tomorrow through Sunday at multiple Atlanta locations!

One of the nation's oldest and largest, Atlanta Pride began in June as a commemoration of the Stonewall Uprisings. Several years ago, Atlanta Pride moved from its traditional date due to Piedmont Park’s drought regulations. Since then, Atlanta Pride has since established their home as the country’s largest National Coming Out Day observance.

Three music stages at Piedmont Park will host an array of local talent as well has pop icons Bebe Rexha and Mike Posner. The Annual Parade will kick off Sunday at noon on Peachtree Street.

For more info, visit www.atlantapride.org

2. Oktoberfest Atlanta

Tomorrow thru Sunday at Historic 4th Ward

Put on your lederhosen and come on out for the 3rd Annual Oktoberfest Atlanta. Feast on delicious German food, enjoy cold brews (both German and local craft), authentic polka music, and all kinds of Oktoberfest games and contests!

For more info, visit www.oktoberfestatl.com

3. Atlanta Chili Cookoff

Cook and Compete or Just Come To Eat!

Saturday 1:00pm at Brookhaven

Taste Chili & Brunswick Stew from 75+ Restaurants and Amateur Competition Teams - SIGN UP YOUR TEAM NOW!

Live Music and DJ Suspense, along with Kidzone. Portion of proceeds benefit Atlanta Fundraising Foundation and Brookhaven Park Conservancy.

For more info, visit www.atlantachilicookoff.com

4. Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday 1:00pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

