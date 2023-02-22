x
Caring For Others, Inc. and the International Poverty Forum

Join human services organization 'Caring for Others' for their International Poverty Forum in the fight to end global poverty.
Join the conversation to elevate those in need! Caring for Others gives a voice to the faces of poverty with clothing and food distributions, disaster relief, educational programs, and more.

They're turning ideas into action at the 5th Annual International Poverty Forum on March 17th. Trailblazers like NBA legend Magic Johnson and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin will lead discussions and strategies to eradicate global poverty in communities around the world.

Learn more about the upcoming forum and secure your tickets at https://internationalpovertyforum.org/.

