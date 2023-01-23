Cervical Health Awareness with Kaiser Permanente

Learn about the leading cause of cervical cancer and how to prevent it.

Cervical cancer was once a leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. But rates have decreased greatly in the past 20 years. Learn about prevention this Cervical Health Awareness Month with Kaiser Permanente.

In most cases, cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, known as HPV. Vaccination is a simple and effective way to prevent HPV. Children should start the HPV vaccine series as early as age 9 and complete it by age 13.

Regular screenings are also important to stay protected against all types of HPV. Make a personalized follow-up plan with your care team if anything comes back abnormal.