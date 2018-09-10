An apple a day keeps the doctor away!

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares fresh apple-inspired recipes on 'Atlanta & Company'.

Check out her ideas below and tag A&C on our Facebook page or tweet/tag @atlandco to be featured!

Taste and Savor's Nancy Waldeck shares fresh apple recipes on 'Atlanta and Company'

Straight from Nancy:

Happy National Apple Month - Shake up the Way YOU Enjoy America’s Favorite Fruit!

Americans eat more apples per capita than any other fruit - fresh apples and processed like applesauce and apple juice equal about 44 lbs a year!

Apples are a member of the rose family of plants, along with pears, peaches, plums and cherries.

It takes about 36 apples to create one gallon of apple cider

Turkey Sandwiches with Apple Slaw

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and grated

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 tsp Sea Salt

8 Slices Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread

6 – 8 OZ Sliced Turkey

2 TB Unsalted Butter

¼ Cup Apple Jelly

Step One

Mix the grated apples with the lemon juice, oil and salt and set aside.

Step Two

Mix the butter and jelly together, and spread on the whole wheat bread. Add the turkey and top with the apple slaw.

Apple Breakfast Bowl

1 Apple

1/8 Tsp cinnamon

1/2 Cup pomegranate arils

1/2 Cup Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt

1 TB Sliced or Slivered Almonds

1 TB Sunflower Seeds

1 TB Unsweetened Coconut

1 Tsp Coconut Oil, melted

1 Tsp Coconut Sugar

¼ Tsp Ground Ginger

Step One Chop the apple and toss with the cinnamon. Place the apple and pomegranate on top of the yogurt.

Step Two Sauté the nuts, seeds and coconut in the coconut oil for a few minutes, and then add the sugar and ginger. Sprinkle over the yogurt bowl.

Better Than Apple Pie!

4 Apples, Cored

2 Cups Your Favorite Granola

2 Cups Apple Cider

4 Tsp Unsalted Butter

½ Cup Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

½ Tsp Cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350F. Stand the apples up in either a casserole dish, or individual dishes.Stuff each apple with granola and pour the apple cider on top of the apples in the dish(es). Place a tsp of butter on the top of each apple and side it into the oven, baking until softened or about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove and top each apple with yogurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon before serving.

Apple Cider Spritz

1 Small Bottle Prosecco

1 Cup Apple Cider

Apple Slices

Fill a sparkling wine glass with equal parts Prosecco and cider, garnish with an apple slice.

© 2018 WXIA