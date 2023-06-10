x
Chef Nancy's Sicilian Caponata with a Spanish Sherry Spritz

Transport yourself to the sunny shores of Spain and Sicily with these delicious recipes.

Sicilian Caponata with a Spanish Sherry Spritz? Yes, please! Chef Nancy is back from her travels and is sharing her delicious recipe for this classic Sicilian dish. 

Sicilian Caponata Ingredients

2 Small Eggplants, cut in 1” inch squares

1 Large Bulb Fennel, chopped

1 Large Red Onion, peeled and sliced

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray or about 2 TB of oil

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

2 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Cup Green Olives, (Castelvetrano or other) pitted and very coarsely chopped

¼ Cup Capers

1 Pint Grape Tomatoes, Quartered

