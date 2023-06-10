Chef Nancy's Sicilian Caponata with a Spanish Sherry Spritz

Sicilian Caponata with a Spanish Sherry Spritz? Yes, please! Chef Nancy is back from her travels and is sharing her delicious recipe for this classic Sicilian dish.
Sicilian Caponata Ingredients
2 Small Eggplants, cut in 1” inch squares
1 Large Bulb Fennel, chopped
1 Large Red Onion, peeled and sliced
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray or about 2 TB of oil
Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper
2 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Cup Green Olives, (Castelvetrano or other) pitted and very coarsely chopped
¼ Cup Capers
1 Pint Grape Tomatoes, Quartered