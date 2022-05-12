x
Atlanta And Company

Crème Brûlée Hot Chocolate Recipe

Do you love a comforting Christmas movie? Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City! 'Something From Tiffany's' follows two couples in the big city and a mix-up of gifts that causes all of their paths to cross. Stream the feel-good flick on Amazon Prime Video December 9th and pair it with a yummy recipe from Black Coffee below:

Creme Brûlée Hot Chocolate

  • .75 ounces of Mocha Syrup
  • .75 ounces of Creme Brûlée Sauce
  • 1.5 cups of your choice of Milk
  • Topped with Whipped Cream and a Caramel Chew
Credit: WXIA

