Crème Brûlée Hot Chocolate Recipe

Do you love a comforting Christmas movie? Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City! 'Something From Tiffany's' follows two couples in the big city and a mix-up of gifts that causes all of their paths to cross. Stream the feel-good flick on Amazon Prime Video December 9th and pair it with a yummy recipe from Black Coffee below:
Creme Brûlée Hot Chocolate
- .75 ounces of Mocha Syrup
- .75 ounces of Creme Brûlée Sauce
- 1.5 cups of your choice of Milk
- Topped with Whipped Cream and a Caramel Chew