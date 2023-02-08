x
Atlanta And Company

Enter to WIN a 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Valentine's Gift Basket

Atlanta & Company is giving away a special 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' gift basket to one lucky couple in love.
Credit: WXIA

In celebration of the upcoming romantic holiday, 'Atlanta & Company' is giving away a special Valentine's gift basket that includes magical hunky sugar cookies, a free couples massage from Spa Sydell, a romantic dinner for two at Aria, and a pair of tickets to see 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' when it opens in theaters this Friday.

Text the keyword "MAGIC23" to 678-535-9099. Must be 18 to enter, a winner will be drawn on February 14.

The creative team behind the first 'Magic Mike' film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again! Preview the hot new installment starring Channing Tatum below and watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming.

