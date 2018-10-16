Fall flavors with FLAIR!
Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares yummy fall recipes with a twist on 'Atlanta & Company'.
Check out her ideas below and tag A&C on our Facebook page or tweet/tag @atlandco to be featured!
1) Add Warm Spices to Your Recipes like Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cumin and Turmeric
Fast and Easy Thai Coconut Tomato Soup
1 (15 OZ) Can Coconut Milk, divided
¼ Tsp EACH Coriander, Ginger and Cumin
2 TB Red Curry Paste
4 Cups Veggie or Chicken Broth
2 (15 oz) Cans Fire Roasted Crushed Tomatoes
½ Cup Chopped Cilantro
Step One
To make the spiced coconut milk, take 3 TB of coconut milk from the can and place in a small bowl. Stir in the coriander, ginger and cumin.
Step Two
In a large sauté pan, cook the curry paste until it becomes fragrant, or about 1 minute. Add the broth, tomatoes and coconut milk and cook for about 5 minutes or until warm.
Step Three
Place in bowls and garnish with a drizzle of the spiced coconut milk and cilantro.
Use Honey or Maple Syrup to Add Sweet Zing
2) Maple Syrup Vinaigrette
This easy salad dressing can go from sweet to savory dressing in a flash. The tangy ginger makes the dressing delicious and bright.
2 TB Apple Cider Vinegar
¼ Tsp Sea Salt
3 TB Maple Syrup
2 Tsp Grated Fresh Ginger
½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Add all the ingredients to a jar and shake well. Serve with roasted root vegetables like sweet potatoes and red onions, parsnips, turnips, etc. OR Toss with Fresh Fruit like sliced Apples, Pears – even oranges
3) Use Pumpkin to Add Creaminess to a Favorite Recipe
Pumpkin Hummus with Goat Cheese
Who says hummus can’t sing with the flavors of fall? This twist on hummus uses canned pumpkin to amp up the creaminess of the white beans.
2 Cans (15 oz) Cannellini, drained and rinsed
1 Cup Canned Pumpkin (2/3 of one 15 oz can)
2 TB Lemon Juice
2 Garlic Cloves, grated
1 Tsp Sea Salt
1 Tsp Cumin
½ Tsp Allspice
1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
1 Cup Crumbled Goat cheese
½ Cup Toasted Pumpkin Seeds (see note for toasting; reserve about 2-3 tbsp for garnish)
In a food processor add all ingredients except the goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Remove from the processor, spread on a plate and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and goat cheese.