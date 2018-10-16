Fall flavors with FLAIR!

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares yummy fall recipes with a twist on 'Atlanta & Company'.

1) Add Warm Spices to Your Recipes like Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cumin and Turmeric

Taste and Savor's Nancy Waldeck shares fall flair flavors on 'Atlanta and Company'

Fast and Easy Thai Coconut Tomato Soup

1 (15 OZ) Can Coconut Milk, divided

¼ Tsp EACH Coriander, Ginger and Cumin

2 TB Red Curry Paste

4 Cups Veggie or Chicken Broth

2 (15 oz) Cans Fire Roasted Crushed Tomatoes

½ Cup Chopped Cilantro

Step One

To make the spiced coconut milk, take 3 TB of coconut milk from the can and place in a small bowl. Stir in the coriander, ginger and cumin.

Step Two

In a large sauté pan, cook the curry paste until it becomes fragrant, or about 1 minute. Add the broth, tomatoes and coconut milk and cook for about 5 minutes or until warm.

Step Three

Place in bowls and garnish with a drizzle of the spiced coconut milk and cilantro.

Use Honey or Maple Syrup to Add Sweet Zing

2) Maple Syrup Vinaigrette

This easy salad dressing can go from sweet to savory dressing in a flash. The tangy ginger makes the dressing delicious and bright.

2 TB Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

3 TB Maple Syrup

2 Tsp Grated Fresh Ginger

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Add all the ingredients to a jar and shake well. Serve with roasted root vegetables like sweet potatoes and red onions, parsnips, turnips, etc. OR Toss with Fresh Fruit like sliced Apples, Pears – even oranges

3) Use Pumpkin to Add Creaminess to a Favorite Recipe

Pumpkin Hummus with Goat Cheese

Who says hummus can’t sing with the flavors of fall? This twist on hummus uses canned pumpkin to amp up the creaminess of the white beans.

2 Cans (15 oz) Cannellini, drained and rinsed

1 Cup Canned Pumpkin (2/3 of one 15 oz can)

2 TB Lemon Juice

2 Garlic Cloves, grated

1 Tsp Sea Salt

1 Tsp Cumin

½ Tsp Allspice

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Cup Crumbled Goat cheese

½ Cup Toasted Pumpkin Seeds (see note for toasting; reserve about 2-3 tbsp for garnish)

In a food processor add all ingredients except the goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Remove from the processor, spread on a plate and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and goat cheese.

