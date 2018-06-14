Father's Day weekend is here and you need a few ideas!

Crash Clark shares a few of the top events for any and all ages with Christine Pullara on A&C.

ATLANTA GRILLED CHEESE FESTIVAL

Saturday and Sunday at Brookhaven Park

This event will make you melt!

Restaurants from all over Atlanta will be serving up bites of melty, cheesy, goodness over the course of two days for your tasting pleasure! Try a few or try them all and cast your vote for Best Grilled Cheese in Atlanta!

For more info, visit atlantagrilledcheese.com

ATLANTA BRAVES VS SAN DIEGO PADRES

Tonight through Sunday at SunTrust Park

For more info, visit mlb.com/braves

ATLANTA SUMMER BEER FEST

Saturday at Historic Fourth Ward Park starting at 4:00p

Come out to the Historic 4th Ward Park for the 9th Annual Summer Beer Fest! Over 200 local and/or national beers… Your ticket price includes a souvenir cup, entertainment, and all of your beer samples. Food trucks will be present with plenty of options for you to purchase.

**21 AND UP ONLY EVENT***

For more info, visit h4wpc.org

FATHER'S DAY CONCERT -- STYX / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre!

Saturday at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park 6:00p

Legendary rockers STYX and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS are teaming up for a Father’s Day concert, called POP ROCKS.

For more info, visit vzwamp.com

POSSUM TROT 10K AND 1 MILE FUN RUN

Saturday at The Chattahoochee Nature Center

Get your running shoes ready and help support the wildlife programs at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, an Atlanta tradition for over 40 years. This 40th Annual event is a flat, fast, and scenic course along the banks of the Chattahoochee. This run is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event.

For more info, visit chattnaturecenter.org

