Father's Day weekend is here and you need a few ideas!
Crash Clark shares a few of the top events for any and all ages with Christine Pullara on A&C.
Watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming. Tag us on Twitter and Instagram in your weekend adventures to be featured.
ATLANTA GRILLED CHEESE FESTIVAL
ATLANTA GRILLED CHEESE FESTIVAL
Saturday and Sunday at Brookhaven Park
Saturday and Sunday at Brookhaven Park
This event will make you melt!
Restaurants from all over Atlanta will be serving up bites of melty, cheesy, goodness over the course of two days for your tasting pleasure! Try a few or try them all and cast your vote for Best Grilled Cheese in Atlanta!
For more info, visit atlantagrilledcheese.com
ATLANTA BRAVES VS SAN DIEGO PADRES
ATLANTA BRAVES VS SAN DIEGO PADRES
Tonight through Sunday at SunTrust Park
Tonight through Sunday at SunTrust Park
For more info, visit mlb.com/braves
ATLANTA SUMMER BEER FEST
ATLANTA SUMMER BEER FEST
Saturday at Historic Fourth Ward Park starting at 4:00p
Saturday at Historic Fourth Ward Park starting at 4:00p
Come out to the Historic 4th Ward Park for the 9th Annual Summer Beer Fest! Over 200 local and/or national beers… Your ticket price includes a souvenir cup, entertainment, and all of your beer samples. Food trucks will be present with plenty of options for you to purchase.
**21 AND UP ONLY EVENT***
For more info, visit h4wpc.org
FATHER’S DAY CONCERT -- STYX / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
FATHER’S DAY CONCERT -- STYX / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Saturday at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park 6:00p
Saturday at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park 6:00p
Legendary rockers STYX and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS are teaming up for a Father’s Day concert, called POP ROCKS.
For more info, visit vzwamp.com
POSSUM TROT 10K AND 1 MILE FUN RUN
POSSUM TROT 10K AND 1 MILE FUN RUN
Saturday at The Chattahoochee Nature Center
Get your running shoes ready and help support the wildlife programs at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, an Atlanta tradition for over 40 years. This 40th Annual event is a flat, fast, and scenic course along the banks of the Chattahoochee. This run is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event.
For more info, visit chattnaturecenter.org