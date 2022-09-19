x
Flu Facts from Kaiser Permanente

With flu infections rising, stay informed with Kaiser Permanente.
Credit: Kaiser Permanente

Protect yourself against the flu this season with important facts from Kaiser Permanente. The flu is a highly contagious viral infection that's worse than a cold.

Your best defense is to get the flu shot every year to fight the latest strain. A 2021 study showed that adults who got the flu after being vaccinated had a 26% lower risk of being admitted to the ICU. It's safe to get your flu shot even if you've just gotten a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, and it’s safe to get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster even if you just got the flu shot. 

Be a smart flu fighter and find more helpful facts and flu shot locations from Kaiser Permanente.

