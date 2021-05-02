Game Day Recipes with Michelle Lee

Make your small gatherings a total touchdown! Michelle Lee from entertaining blog Champagne & Sprinkles shared the best football foods on 'Atlanta & Company.'
Get all of Michelle's party recipes below, follow her @champagne.sprinkles on Instagram, and join Christine Pullara weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming.
1905 Salad
Ingredients
- 4 cups iceberg lettuce, broken into 1 ½" × 1 ½" pieces
- 1 ripe tomato, cut into eighths
- ½ cup baked ham, julienned 2" × ⅛" (may substitute turkey or shrimp)
- ½ cup Swiss cheese, julienne 2" × ⅛"
- ½ cup pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives
- ¼ cup Romano cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce®
- 1 lemon
- "1905" Dressing (see recipe below)
Salad Preparation
Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss cheese and olives in a large salad bowl. Before serving, add “1905” Dressing, Romano cheese, Worcestershire and the juice of 1 lemon. Toss well and serve immediately. Makes 2 full salads or 4 side salads.
1905 Dressing
- ½ cup extra-virgin Spanish olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- ⅛ cup white wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad Dressing Preparation
Mix olive oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl with a wire whisk. Stir in vinegar, gradually beating to form an emulsion, and then season with salt and pepper. For best results, prepare 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerate.
Cuban Sandwich Recipe
Ingredients
- Cuban or French Bread
- Mustard
- Dill pickles
- Deli Ham
- Pulled pork
- Swiss cheese
- Spread mustard on both slices of bread
- Layer Swiss cheese, dill pickles, ham, pulled pork,
- Add one more layer of Swiss cheese
- Butter top of bread and press in panini press or in a skillet until cheese is melted
Pulled Pork Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- Salt and pepper
- 2 ham hocks
- Chicken stock
- Pork Shoulder
- Sweet BBQ Sauce
- Queso
- Tortilla chips or tater tots
- Rub the pork with garlic powder, onion powder paprika, salt and pepper
- Place pork shoulder in a slow cooker and add 2 ham hocks add chicken stock to cover pork
- Let simmer for 8-10 hours on high
- Shred the pork while warm
- Layer chips and pulled pork and drizzle with bbq sauce and queso
Homemade Dulce de Leche
Place a can of sweetened condensed milk in a pot on the stove. Cover the can with water and simmer on low for 3 hours. Let cool and open can to serve. Can be kept in refrigerator for up to one month.