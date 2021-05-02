Game Day Recipes with Michelle Lee

Lifestyle contributor Michelle Lee from 'Champagne & Sprinkles' shares a winning spread with signature eats from both teams in the big game.

Make your small gatherings a total touchdown! Michelle Lee from entertaining blog Champagne & Sprinkles shared the best football foods on 'Atlanta & Company.'

Get all of Michelle's party recipes below, follow her @champagne.sprinkles on Instagram, and join Christine Pullara weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming.

1905 Salad

Ingredients

4 cups iceberg lettuce, broken into 1 ½" × 1 ½" pieces

1 ripe tomato, cut into eighths

½ cup baked ham, julienned 2" × ⅛" (may substitute turkey or shrimp)

½ cup Swiss cheese, julienne 2" × ⅛"

½ cup pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives

¼ cup Romano cheese, grated

2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce®

1 lemon

"1905" Dressing (see recipe below)

Salad Preparation

Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss cheese and olives in a large salad bowl. Before serving, add “1905” Dressing, Romano cheese, Worcestershire and the juice of 1 lemon. Toss well and serve immediately. Makes 2 full salads or 4 side salads.



1905 Dressing

½ cup extra-virgin Spanish olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

⅛ cup white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad Dressing Preparation

Mix olive oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl with a wire whisk. Stir in vinegar, gradually beating to form an emulsion, and then season with salt and pepper. For best results, prepare 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerate.

Cuban Sandwich Recipe

Ingredients

Cuban or French Bread

Mustard

Dill pickles

Deli Ham

Pulled pork

Swiss cheese

Spread mustard on both slices of bread Layer Swiss cheese, dill pickles, ham, pulled pork, Add one more layer of Swiss cheese Butter top of bread and press in panini press or in a skillet until cheese is melted

Pulled Pork Nachos

Ingredients

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

Salt and pepper

2 ham hocks

Chicken stock

Pork Shoulder

Sweet BBQ Sauce

Queso

Tortilla chips or tater tots

Rub the pork with garlic powder, onion powder paprika, salt and pepper Place pork shoulder in a slow cooker and add 2 ham hocks add chicken stock to cover pork Let simmer for 8-10 hours on high Shred the pork while warm Layer chips and pulled pork and drizzle with bbq sauce and queso

