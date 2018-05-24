The holiday weekend awaits and you need a few ideas!

MOMOCON

Now thru May 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center

Split between anime/manga, gaming, comics and costuming, we strive to bring the very best aspects of these fandoms to our fellow fans. From parents bringing their curious "young'uns" to the most dedicated old-schoolers, everyone is welcome.

For more info, momocon.com

THE ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL

It's one of the country's largest FREE jazz festivals. It is an annual musical showcase that celebrates jazz legends and up-and-coming jazz greats in venues throughout metropolitan Atlanta during the entire month of May. The festival culminates each Memorial Day weekend with show-stopping performances at Piedmont Park.

For more info, atlantafestivals.com

ATLANTA CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL

Saturday at Central Park

Starts at 10:00AM

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival celebrates the Caribbean this May, promoting a broader understanding and deeper appreciation of Caribbean culture. Join them for music, dancing, food, children's activities, and more!

For more info, atlantacarnival.org

KENNY CHESNEY

Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For more info, visit kennychesney.com

HAMILTON

Now through May 29 at The Fox Theatre

LIMITED TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda...This Tony award winning musical Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

