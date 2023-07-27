x
Atlanta And Company

Girlies Who Grill - Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp Perfection: A Flavorful Delight with Blistered Tomato & Corn Salad

As the summer sun graces our days, it's the perfect time to embrace the joy of grilling. Try this recipe for Grilled Shrimp with a tantalizing marinade, accompanied by a delightful Blistered Cherry Tomato & Corn Salad.

Marinade:

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup herbs (basil, parsley, cilantro, etc.), finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  1. Mix all the marinade ingredients together. You can prepare this marinade a day in advance.

Shrimp Skewers:

  • Shrimp (desired quantity)
  • Kebab skewers
  1. Soak kebab skewers for at least 2 hours in hot/warm water.
  2. Toss the shrimp with half of the marinade and let it sit for about 30 minutes or longer if desired.
  3. Skewer the shrimp with 2 skewers per kebab, one through the head side and one through the tail side, ensuring gaps for air circulation.
  4. Preheat the grill to high heat.
  5. Cook the skewers on high heat for about 2 minutes on each side or until the center of the shrimp becomes opaque going on translucent. Total cook time should not exceed 5 minutes, depending on the grill's power.
  6. While resting, brush the shrimp with the remaining marinade on both sides.

Blistered Cherry Tomato & Corn Salad:

  • 6 ears corn, shucked
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 1 poblano chile
  • 3 limes, zested and juiced
  • 1+ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Pinch of ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 avocado, small diced
  1. Preheat the grill to high. Use a grill basket for the cherry tomatoes.
  2. Grill the corn and poblano pepper on each side until they are just blistered.
  3. Grill the cherry tomatoes in the grill basket, shaking it often until some of the tomatoes start to pop. Remove from heat and place in a bowl.
  4. Remove the corn kernels from the cobs and add them to the bowl with the cherry tomatoes.
  5. Peel, deseed, and chop the poblano pepper, then add it to the corn and tomato mix.
  6. Mix the corn and tomatoes with the lime zest, lime juice, salt, oil, ground cumin, cilantro, and diced avocado. Season to taste.

