As the summer sun graces our days, it's the perfect time to embrace the joy of grilling. Try this recipe for Grilled Shrimp with a tantalizing marinade, accompanied by a delightful Blistered Cherry Tomato & Corn Salad.
Marinade:
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup herbs (basil, parsley, cilantro, etc.), finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons oil
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper
- Mix all the marinade ingredients together. You can prepare this marinade a day in advance.
Shrimp Skewers:
- Shrimp (desired quantity)
- Kebab skewers
- Soak kebab skewers for at least 2 hours in hot/warm water.
- Toss the shrimp with half of the marinade and let it sit for about 30 minutes or longer if desired.
- Skewer the shrimp with 2 skewers per kebab, one through the head side and one through the tail side, ensuring gaps for air circulation.
- Preheat the grill to high heat.
- Cook the skewers on high heat for about 2 minutes on each side or until the center of the shrimp becomes opaque going on translucent. Total cook time should not exceed 5 minutes, depending on the grill's power.
- While resting, brush the shrimp with the remaining marinade on both sides.
Blistered Cherry Tomato & Corn Salad:
- 6 ears corn, shucked
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 1 poblano chile
- 3 limes, zested and juiced
- 1+ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Pinch of ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 avocado, small diced
- Preheat the grill to high. Use a grill basket for the cherry tomatoes.
- Grill the corn and poblano pepper on each side until they are just blistered.
- Grill the cherry tomatoes in the grill basket, shaking it often until some of the tomatoes start to pop. Remove from heat and place in a bowl.
- Remove the corn kernels from the cobs and add them to the bowl with the cherry tomatoes.
- Peel, deseed, and chop the poblano pepper, then add it to the corn and tomato mix.
- Mix the corn and tomatoes with the lime zest, lime juice, salt, oil, ground cumin, cilantro, and diced avocado. Season to taste.