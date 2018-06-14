Celebrate dear ol' Dad with Chef Nancy!

Taste and Savor's healthy chef and "partyologist" Nancy Waldeck shared great grilling recipes and tips for Father's Day.

Churrasco Steak

Churrasco-style Dry Rub

2 tsp Sea Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

2 TB Garlic Powder

2 TB Smoked Paprika

2 tsp Ground Cumin

3 - 4 TB Dark Brown Sugar

Mix all spices together in a small bowl. Add brown sugar and mix thoroughly.

Place 2-3 Lbs steak in a plastic bag. Add about 1/4 cup of dry rub. Close bag and massage to coat meat. Leave in fridge 1 hour or overnight. Grill or broil until desired doneness. Serve on grilled bread with Chimichurri sauce.

Chimichurri Sauce

2 Garlic Cloves, peeled

1 Cup Parsley, packed

1/2 Cup Olive Oil

1/3 Cup Red Wine Vinegar

½ Cup Cilantro, packed

¾ tsp Red Pepper Flakes

½ tsp Cumin

½ tsp Salt

Place garlic by itself in a food processor to chop. Add remaining ingredients and chop finely. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to let flavors develop.

What to drink with Father’s Day steak:

Although we think about Malbec from Argentina – it's actually from France, and is still used there today in areas like Bordeaux and the Southwest

It's such a big flavorful grape that not as much oak is used in the production

If you like big red wine, Malbec is often a better bargain that some other wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot – often closer to $10 than $20 a bottle

Malbec is the 4th most popular wine in the United States – just after Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir

Chimichurri is a green sauce, which is also used as a marinade for grilled meats. It is originally from Argentina and Uruguay. Just like curry in India, each family has its own unique blend of ingredients. Chimichurri reflects influences from Argentina’s and Uruguay’s many cultures including Spanish and Italian.

Churrasco is a Portuguese and Spanish word for beef or grilled meats. A different cut of meat is the distinction for countries from Europe to Latin American to Africa that serve Churrasco. In Argentina and Brazil, this BBQ was traditionally served on the ranch each night for dinner, with a twice a year special event that invited the local community.

