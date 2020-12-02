Ready to celebrate with your sweetheart? Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a healthy Valentine's Day spread on Atlanta & Company:

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares V-Day recipes with Christine Pullara on 'Atlanta & Company'

Chocolate Chili Rub for Pork Tenderloin

1 TB Chili Powder

1 TB Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 TB Coconut Sugar

1 Tsp Cumin

1/2 Tsp Cinnamon

2 Tsp Sea Salt

1/2 Tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Preheat the oven to 350F. Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl, pour into a plastic bag, add a pork tenderloin and rub the bag to coat the meat. Roast the pork for 35 – 45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 145F. Let stand for a few minutes and then slice and serve.

***I like to serve it up on Yellow Rice and Black Beans, but you can serve it up on your favorite side.

Mexican Chocolate Mousse

1/2 Cup Low Fat Cottage Cheese

1 TB Cocoa Powder

1 Tsp Cinnamon

Splash of Vanilla

2 TB Powdered Sugar

Garnish with Grated Chocolate (at least 70%)

Puree all the ingredients except for the grated chocolate together in a blender. NO one will suspect its “better-for-them”!

Wine for Valentine's Day:

Pour some bubbly for the holiday! We’ve got a fun sparkler from New York State – the Finger Lakes region to enjoy with our festive and fast dinner.