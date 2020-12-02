Ready to celebrate with your sweetheart? Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a healthy Valentine's Day spread on Atlanta & Company:
Chocolate Chili Rub for Pork Tenderloin
- 1 TB Chili Powder
- 1 TB Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 1 TB Coconut Sugar
- 1 Tsp Cumin
- 1/2 Tsp Cinnamon
- 2 Tsp Sea Salt
- 1/2 Tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Preheat the oven to 350F. Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl, pour into a plastic bag, add a pork tenderloin and rub the bag to coat the meat. Roast the pork for 35 – 45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 145F. Let stand for a few minutes and then slice and serve.
***I like to serve it up on Yellow Rice and Black Beans, but you can serve it up on your favorite side.
Mexican Chocolate Mousse
- 1/2 Cup Low Fat Cottage Cheese
- 1 TB Cocoa Powder
- 1 Tsp Cinnamon
- Splash of Vanilla
- 2 TB Powdered Sugar
- Garnish with Grated Chocolate (at least 70%)
Puree all the ingredients except for the grated chocolate together in a blender. NO one will suspect its “better-for-them”!
Wine for Valentine's Day:
Pour some bubbly for the holiday! We’ve got a fun sparkler from New York State – the Finger Lakes region to enjoy with our festive and fast dinner.