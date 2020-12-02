Ready to celebrate with your sweetheart? Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shared a healthy Valentine's Day spread on Atlanta & Company:

Nancy Waldeck and Christine Pullara
Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares V-Day recipes with Christine Pullara on 'Atlanta & Company'
WXIA

Chocolate Chili Rub for Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 TB Chili Powder
  • 1 TB Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 1 TB Coconut Sugar
  • 1 Tsp Cumin
  • 1/2 Tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 Tsp Sea Salt
  • 1/2 Tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Preheat the oven to 350F. Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl, pour into a plastic bag, add a pork tenderloin and rub the bag to coat the meat. Roast the pork for 35 – 45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 145F. Let stand for a few minutes and then slice and serve.

***I like to serve it up on Yellow Rice and Black Beans, but you can serve it up on your favorite side.

RELATED: Savory Soup Recipes with Chef Nancy

Mexican Chocolate Mousse

  • 1/2 Cup Low Fat Cottage Cheese
  • 1 TB Cocoa Powder
  • 1 Tsp Cinnamon
  • Splash of Vanilla
  • 2 TB Powdered Sugar
  • Garnish with Grated Chocolate (at least 70%)

Puree all the ingredients except for the grated chocolate together in a blender. NO one will suspect its “better-for-them”!

Wine for Valentine's Day:

Pour some bubbly for the holiday! We’ve got a fun sparkler from New York State – the Finger Lakes region to enjoy with our festive and fast dinner.

PHOTOS: ATL Valentines
01 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
02 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
03 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
04 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
05 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
06 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
07 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
08 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
09 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
10 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
11 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
12 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
13 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
14 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.
15 / 15
Thank you for sharing your sweetheart pics on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page and tagging @ATLandCo with #ATLvalentine.