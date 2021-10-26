Home Run Sweepstakes with Academy Sports + Outdoors

Enter to WIN a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors as the Braves take on the Astros in the World Series.

FOR THE A! Our Atlanta Braves are ready to take on the Houston Astros in the World Series and Academy Sports + Outdoors is celebrating with winning sports gear.

Enter to win a $50 Academy gift card from October 25 until November 2 on the 11Alive Facebook page.

Mobile users, enter here: https://ul.ink/11VAR

Braves fans, be sure to tag @ATLandCo on Twitter and Instagram in your fierce fan pics. Good luck and GO BRAVES!

WXIA 11ALIVE FACEBOOK SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WXIA “­­­­11Alive Facebook" Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Georgia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WXIA (“Sponsor”), TEGNA, Inc., 11Alive and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 A.M. (E.T.) on October 25, 2021 and end at 11:59 P.M. (E.T) November 2, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Internet Entry: Enter by visiting the official contest registration page on the 11Alive Facebook page under tab “sweepstakes” https://www.facebook.com/11Alive/app/142973449096741 (and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Entrants must complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

Entries must be received by 11:59 P.M. (E.T) on November 2, 2021. Multiple entries by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection. Five (5) Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received each day during the duration of the Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prizes and Odds. A total of _five (5) winners will receive one (1) $50 gift certificate redeemable at Academy Sports and Outdoors retail stores or website at academy.com (ARV: $50.00 per recipient ). Taxes, transportation, and all other costs not explicitly included above are not part of the prize and are the sole responsibility of winners. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Each winner will be notified on or about October 27-November 2, 2021 at the email address submitted at time of entry. Winners must respond within 24 hours of notification. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of such winner and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winners must personally visit Sponsor's offices at 1 Monroe Place, Atlanta, Georgia 30324 during regular business hours (between 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays), and Winners must present a valid photo identification. Winners must pick up their prize by November 12, 2021. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are not assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winners. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Prize Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute Winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winners' consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor is not held responsible for the delay, cancellation or rescheduling of events. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.