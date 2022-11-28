Managing Mental Health During the Holidays with Kaiser Permanente

How you can help create a safe and welcome space for those who are struggling during the holidays.

Feelings of loneliness and depression can often seem overwhelming during the holiday season. What are some tips for those who may be struggling with these feelings?

Dr. Marcus Griffith from Kaiser Permanente says to offer yourself patience, kindness and gratitude. The greatest way you can help those who are lonely is to give back.

For those who overindulge at holiday parties, put a plan in place to eat and drink in moderation so you can stick to it, stay safe, and avoid guilt.