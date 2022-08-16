Market by Macy's opens location in Johns Creek

Macy’s will open its third “off-mall” store format, Market by Macy’s, in the metro-Atlanta area on Friday, August 19. The grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting that includes the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce.
Market by Macy’s is a smaller format store, approximately 30,000 sq. ft, offering customers an immersive shopping experience that celebrates discovery and convenience. Customers will be able to shop at the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights a constant flow of fashionable trends, must-haves, and new merchandise throughout the season that will inspire all to own their style. The off-mall, small format store will also offer customers more to love with its convenient services and fun events.
Market by Macy’s offers product categories, such as men, women, kids, beauty, tech, and giftable items as well as a home department, at a range of prices. The merchandise assortment is an edit of brands and items available at full-line Macy’s stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, and Tommy Hilfiger. Market by Macy’s will also carry private brands, such as INC International Concepts, Bar III, Hotel Collection, And Now This and Oake.