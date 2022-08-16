Market by Macy's opens location in Johns Creek

Macy’s will open its third “off-mall” store format in the metro-Atlanta area

Macy’s will open its third “off-mall” store format, Market by Macy’s, in the metro-Atlanta area on Friday, August 19. The grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting that includes the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format store, approximately 30,000 sq. ft, offering customers an immersive shopping experience that celebrates discovery and convenience. Customers will be able to shop at the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights a constant flow of fashionable trends, must-haves, and new merchandise throughout the season that will inspire all to own their style. The off-mall, small format store will also offer customers more to love with its convenient services and fun events.