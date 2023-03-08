Try this delicious chocolate banana muffin recipe

ATLANTA — Allergen Free Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients:

Muffin/ Cupcake Pan

Muffin/ Cupcakes Liners

1 Large Bowl, 1 Medium Bowl

Mixing Spoon

Measuring cups and spoons

1 Masher

Large Scooper or Spoon

2 C GF Oat Flour

2/3 C Cane Sugar

4 Tablespoons Allergen Free Mini Chocolate Chips

2 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

1/8 tsp Sea Salt

3 tbsp GF Quick Oats (to top muffins)

2 Ripe Bananas

4 tbsp melted Vegan Butter (Soy free)

4 tsp Vanilla Extract

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F, line Muffin Pan

2. Add dry ingredients to the large bowl in order and mix thoroughly

3. Add Bananas to the medium bowl and mash

4. Add the rest of wet ingredients to the bowl and stir

5. Pour the wet ingredients into dry and mix well

6. Scoop batter into muffin liners and sprinkle the oats on top of each muffin

7. Bake for 20-25 mins, let them cool completely, and enjoy!