Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner

From grocery store tips to cooking prep and potlucks, Cara Kneer shares money-saving tips on A&C.

Thanksgiving dinner will cost considerably more this year. Here are things to think about when it comes to saving time and money. Watch the Atlanta & Company video for more and weigh in on the A&C Facebook page.

1) Consider eating out for a family of 8 or less: skip the prep and cleanup!

2) Buy frozen turkey: less expensive than a fresh turkey, just remember to thaw well in advance.

3) Make it a potluck: have your guests bring sides to cut down on costs.

4) Make a list and stick to it: buy ingredients you know you're going to use and don't waste food.

5) Shop your pantry first: see what you already have and use those canned spices and marinades.