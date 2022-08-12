x
Atlanta And Company

Shrimp & Avocado Mango Cocktail Recipe with Modelo Beer

Chef Mali Wilson whips up an easy and delicious holiday appetizer to pair with a Modelo Cantarito Beer.

Holiday party season is in full swing! Chef Mali Wilson shared a Shrimp and Avocado Mango Cocktail, perfect for entertaining. Get the recipe below and toast with a Modelo Cantarito Beer.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb of shrimp
  • 1/4 cup chopped mango & pineapple
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
  • 3 tablespoons chopped red onion
  • 1 lime or lime juice
  • Dash of salt and pepper to taste
  • (Watercress optional) Cherry tomato, cut in quarters for color

Directions:
Whisk the lime juice, mango, and pineapple together.
Gently fold in the shrimp, avocado, and watercress.

Serve in a festive martini glass or a fun shot glass for single use if desired.

Credit: WXIA

