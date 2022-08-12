Shrimp & Avocado Mango Cocktail Recipe with Modelo Beer

Holiday party season is in full swing! Chef Mali Wilson shared a Shrimp and Avocado Mango Cocktail, perfect for entertaining. Get the recipe below and toast with a Modelo Cantarito Beer.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb of shrimp
- 1/4 cup chopped mango & pineapple
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
- 3 tablespoons chopped red onion
- 1 lime or lime juice
- Dash of salt and pepper to taste
- (Watercress optional) Cherry tomato, cut in quarters for color
Directions:
Whisk the lime juice, mango, and pineapple together.
Gently fold in the shrimp, avocado, and watercress.
Serve in a festive martini glass or a fun shot glass for single use if desired.