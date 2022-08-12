Shrimp & Avocado Mango Cocktail Recipe with Modelo Beer

Chef Mali Wilson whips up an easy and delicious holiday appetizer to pair with a Modelo Cantarito Beer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Holiday party season is in full swing! Chef Mali Wilson shared a Shrimp and Avocado Mango Cocktail, perfect for entertaining. Get the recipe below and toast with a Modelo Cantarito Beer.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb of shrimp

1/4 cup chopped mango & pineapple

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

3 tablespoons chopped red onion

1 lime or lime juice

Dash of salt and pepper to taste

(Watercress optional) Cherry tomato, cut in quarters for color

Directions:

Whisk the lime juice, mango, and pineapple together.

Gently fold in the shrimp, avocado, and watercress.