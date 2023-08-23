Fundraiser event to raise awareness and stand up against Parkinson's.

Punchline owner Jamie Bendall has set up the event “Stand Up for Steve McCoy” in the fight against Parkinson’s. It will take place this Sunday August 27th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at punchline.com.

In addition to a great comedy line up there will be LIVE Auction. Some of the items up for win are Comics, Braves and Hawks gear, etc.

A GoFundMe is set for McCoy but he has insisted half the money raised will go to Atlanta NueroScience Foundation.