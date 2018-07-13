Let's upgrade your summer picnics like never before!
Sumptuous Living's Mandy Landefeld shared fresh recipes and smart tips, perfect for your picnic spread.
Get inspired below and post on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page or tag us on Instagram if you try any!
Straight from Mandy:
How to Pack A Swanky Summer Concert Picnic -- whether you're hosting a table at Chastain Park or lounging on the grass at Piedmont Park, make your next concert picnic an event to remember!
How to pack drinks:
A couple bottles of chilled wine
A couple big bottles of a craft beer that is light and easy to sip
Large chilled water carafes
A bottle of mint green tea
Wine bottle opener
Plastic wine glasses
(Pack paper towels and wipes in case of a spill)
Total Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Sweet watermelon, salty feta cheese, fresh herbs and crisp hothouse cucumber toss together to make a perfect summertime side dish.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups hothouse cucumbers, sliced and cut in quarters (wrapped in plastic wrap at the market)
- 6 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
- ½ cup red onion, sliced in half moons (soaked in ice bath, see below)
- 4 oz feta cheese
- ¼ cup mint leaves, torn
- ¼ cup basil, torn
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 ½ tbl honey
Instructions
- Place red onion slices in a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.
- In a small bowl combine lime juice and honey. Whisk and set aside.
- In a large bowl toss cucumber, watermelon, red onion, feta and herbs until combined. Top with honey lime mixture.
Fried Chicken is everyone’s go-to for picnics but here’s a salad that changes things up! Easy to prep the day before and really fun when you prepack it in individual mason jars for your guests.
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Total Time: 13 minutes
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups pulled fried chicken
- ½ lb orzo
- 1 ½ cups frozen peas
- ½ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ½ cup yellow bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped basil
- ½ cup flat leaf parsley chopped
- ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- zest of one lemon
- 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
Instructions
- Cook orzo in salted boiling water for 8 minutes or to al dente.
- Turn off the heat and add in the peas.
- Drain and rinse in colander under cold running water.
- Add remaining ingredients and toss together. Taste for seasoning.
Don’t forget dessert! Be nice to yourself and pick up light & citrusy lemon bars from your local bakery.