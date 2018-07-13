Let's upgrade your summer picnics like never before!

Sumptuous Living's Mandy Landefeld shared fresh recipes and smart tips, perfect for your picnic spread.

Get inspired below and post on the Atlanta & Company Facebook page or tag us on Instagram if you try any!

Straight from Mandy:

How to Pack A Swanky Summer Concert Picnic -- whether you're hosting a table at Chastain Park or lounging on the grass at Piedmont Park, make your next concert picnic an event to remember!

How to pack drinks:

A couple bottles of chilled wine

A couple big bottles of a craft beer that is light and easy to sip

Large chilled water carafes

A bottle of mint green tea

Wine bottle opener

Plastic wine glasses

(Pack paper towels and wipes in case of a spill)

Watermelon Feta & Mint Salad

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Sweet watermelon, salty feta cheese, fresh herbs and crisp hothouse cucumber toss together to make a perfect summertime side dish.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups hothouse cucumbers, sliced and cut in quarters (wrapped in plastic wrap at the market)

6 cups seedless watermelon, cubed

½ cup red onion, sliced in half moons (soaked in ice bath, see below)

4 oz feta cheese

¼ cup mint leaves, torn

¼ cup basil, torn

1 lime, juiced

1 ½ tbl honey

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Instructions

Place red onion slices in a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl combine lime juice and honey. Whisk and set aside.

In a large bowl toss cucumber, watermelon, red onion, feta and herbs until combined. Top with honey lime mixture.

Summer picnic perfection with Sumptuous Living's Mandy Landefeld!

Fried Chicken is everyone’s go-to for picnics but here’s a salad that changes things up! Easy to prep the day before and really fun when you prepack it in individual mason jars for your guests.

Fried Chicken Orzo Salad

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Total Time: 13 minutes

Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

2 cups pulled fried chicken

½ lb orzo

1 ½ cups frozen peas

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

½ cup yellow bell pepper

½ cup chopped basil

½ cup flat leaf parsley chopped

¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

zest of one lemon

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

Instructions

Cook orzo in salted boiling water for 8 minutes or to al dente.

Turn off the heat and add in the peas.

Drain and rinse in colander under cold running water.

Add remaining ingredients and toss together. Taste for seasoning.

Don’t forget dessert! Be nice to yourself and pick up light & citrusy lemon bars from your local bakery.

Summer picnic perfection with Sumptuous Living's Mandy Landefeld!

© 2018 WXIA