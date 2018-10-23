Bring on the garlic!

Taste and Savor's Chef Nancy Waldeck shares fresh garlic recipes with a twist on 'Atlanta & Company'.

Straight from Nancy:

Garlic is harvested in the spring, dried out and sold in the October – so you are probably buying spring garlic right now.

To keep garlic – make sure you store it away from light and heat. I store in a paper bag in a kitchen drawer to make sure it lasts for a couple of months.

To get garlic smell off of your hands – rub them on stainless steel – the molecules in the stainless bond with the sulfur molecules on your hand and then transfer the molecules from your hands, and the smell to the stainless!

Pan Catalan (Spanish Bruschetta)

1 Baguette

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Package ( 4 OZ) sliced Serrano or Prosciutto Ham

4 Roma Tomatoes

4 Garlic Cloves, peeled

Fresh Basil for Garnish

Slice and lightly toast baguette on a sheet pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Rub garlic cloves over the baguette slices to flavor the bread. Slice each tomato in half and do the same, rubbing each baguette slice with the cut side of a tomato. Top with ½-1 slices of ham and basil

Roasted Garlic Aioli

2 Heads Garlic

3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1 Cup Olive Oil Mayo

¼ Cup Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Dijon Mustard

½ Tsp Worcestershire

Dash Hot Sauce

¼ Cup Chopped Parsley

Lemon Wedges

Step One

Preheat the oven to 425F. Cut the tops off the heads of garlic and place both in a square of aluminum foil. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Close the foil up to make a packet and put on a baking sheet. Slide into the oven and roast for 45 minutes or until browned and soft. Remove from the oven and when cool, squeeze the garlic into a bowl of a food processor.

Step Two

Add the mayo, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire and hot sauce to the food processor and puree until creamy. Best made at least 4 hours in advance and stored in the fridge covered tightly, to allow flavors to soften. Garnish with parsley and serve with roasted baby potatoes and chicken or shrimp skewers and lemon wedges.

Middle Eastern Yogurt Garlic Sauce

2 Cups Plain Greek Yogurt

1 Garlic Clove Grated

1 TB Chopped Chives

1 TB Chopped Cilantro

1 TB Chopped Basil

2 TB Fresh Lemon Juice

1 TB Lemon Zest

1 Tsp Sea Salt

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Flaky Sea Salt

Mix all the ingredients except for the olive oil together in a bowl. Drizzle with oil and serve with fresh veggies for dipping.

Wine Pairing

If lemon and garlic go well together – we need a wine with lots of lemon flavor, too! A crisp white like an Italian Pinot Grigio will work beautifully– adding a squeeze more refreshing citrus to the strong flavor of garlic.

